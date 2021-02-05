National Bank Financial Analysts Give Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) a C$0.20 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$0.20 target price on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) (TSE:NCU) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO) from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

NCU opened at C$0.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

About Nevada Copper Corp. (NCU.TO)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

