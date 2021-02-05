National Bank Financial Comments on Trevali Mining Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TV. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

