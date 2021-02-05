National Bank Financial Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.45.

Shares of CG opened at C$13.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million for the quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

