National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

National Beverage stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. The stock had a trading volume of 423,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,000. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $196.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

