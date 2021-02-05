National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 78.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,861,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 17.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,566,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

