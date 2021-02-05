National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.65-3.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.63. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.95 EPS.

NFG stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 544,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $46.05.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

