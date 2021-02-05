National Grid plc (NG.L)’s (NG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,009 ($13.18).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 872.20 ($11.40) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 886.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.34. The company has a market capitalization of £30.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

