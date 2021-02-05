Nebulas Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebulas token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00068815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.74 or 0.01307344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.40 or 0.06724622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,563,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,028,173 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.