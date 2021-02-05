Needham & Company LLC Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.12.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.