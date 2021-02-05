Needham & Company LLC Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $175.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.96.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $156.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $159.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,665,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $17,731,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,231,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

