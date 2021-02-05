Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gil M. Labrucherie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,008,500.00.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.60 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.