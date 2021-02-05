Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €56.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.72 ($72.61).

NEM opened at €58.85 ($69.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

