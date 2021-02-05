NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. NETGEAR has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 18,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $856,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $30,130.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,378 shares of company stock worth $6,339,166. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 594,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

