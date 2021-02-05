Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $2.97. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $114.55 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

