Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.99 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $116.14. 1,134,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,280. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $131,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,832 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

