New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) Short Interest Update

New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 402,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NFH stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.01.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. New Frontier Health had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter.

About New Frontier Health

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

