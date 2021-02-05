New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR traded down $14.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 42,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 188.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 53.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.