New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Endo International worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Endo International plc has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

