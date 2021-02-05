New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.49 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $1,281,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,010 shares of company stock valued at $74,426,774. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

