New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.25% of NETGEAR worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 310,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 139.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,518 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,378 shares of company stock worth $6,339,166. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.