New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after buying an additional 100,378 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after acquiring an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 38.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,287 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 11,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $913,751.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,033.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,024.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

