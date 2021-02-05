Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Newmont by 107.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Newmont by 428.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 36.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,829. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

