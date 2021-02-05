NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NREF opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.