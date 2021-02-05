NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,832,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,401 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $812.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.68.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

