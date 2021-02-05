NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

EGOV stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $9,506,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

