Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $69.76

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and traded as high as $70.41. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $70.30, with a volume of 23,761 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 915,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 70,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.