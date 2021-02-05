Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NJDCY opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nidec has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $36.98.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Nidec had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

