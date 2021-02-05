Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NINOY traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. 42,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,266. Nikon has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

