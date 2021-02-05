Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 2,750 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $51,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.99. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $147.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

