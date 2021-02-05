Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Insulet by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of PODD opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.73. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

