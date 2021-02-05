Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of COLB opened at $41.29 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

