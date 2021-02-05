Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of INDB opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.