NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 3,337 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $22,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,082.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,906.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Booking’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

