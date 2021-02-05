NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $79,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,116.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,793.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,653.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

