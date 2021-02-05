NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $20.34 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after acquiring an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

