NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

American Express stock opened at $125.36 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.