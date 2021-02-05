NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $522.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.00. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

