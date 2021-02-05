NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 118,141 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,141 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

