NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 337,127 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 119.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,127 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.27% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $26,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,155,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,544,000 after acquiring an additional 157,689 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,847,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

