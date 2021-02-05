NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 21,944 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,944 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.13% of Incyte worth $24,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

