NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 49,776 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,776 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.06% of Nutrien worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,822,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,290,000 after acquiring an additional 317,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,349,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,546,000 after buying an additional 800,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,752,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,091,000 after buying an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after buying an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after buying an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR opened at $52.21 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.346 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

