Node Runners One Day Volume Reaches $30,303.00 (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $947,444.17 and approximately $30,303.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node Runners token can now be purchased for $43.52 or 0.00114321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00156032 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00086220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00066093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00239169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Node Runners Token Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com.

Node Runners Token Trading

Node Runners can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.