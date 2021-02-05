Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%.

NOK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,939,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,401,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

