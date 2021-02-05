Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.81 ($4.48).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

