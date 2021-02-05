Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 25.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.