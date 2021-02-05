Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

