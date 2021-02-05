Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $175.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.29. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 787,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 717,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 570,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

