Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$16,400.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$16,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,410.

TSE NDM opened at C$0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$395.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.28.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

