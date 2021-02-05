Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $198,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,161,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,717,000 after purchasing an additional 316,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 24.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 160,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 561.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

