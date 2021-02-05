NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. NortonLifeLock updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.39 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.37-$0.39 EPS.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. 9,223,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,419. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

